KIXS FM 108

Contact Us
Robert Laberge

Start Your Engines Giveaway

Enter the Start Your Engines Giveaway for your chance to win two tickets to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Pit passes, Cowboy 300 for the race April 6th-9th, 2017 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Willie Nelson's 4th Of July Picnic

Get Your Texas Country Fix Weekday Mornings

Every weekday morning at 9:35 be sure you tune in for the Texas Two Step.  It features back to back songs from the hottest Texas Country artist and Local up and coming artist as well...

celebrity pets
Kevin Winter / Frazer Harrison / Terry Wyatt, Getty Images
[

Our Favorite Country Music Pets [PICTURES]

By Christina Vinson Yesterday | The Boot

A photo gallery of the cutest pets in country music.

Read More

Category: Photos Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Welcome back to KIXS VIP Rewards

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to KIXS VIP Rewards

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kixs.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to KIXS VIP Rewards

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for KIXS VIP Rewards

Register Now

Sign up for KIXS VIP Rewards quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive KIXS VIP Rewards contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

KIXS FM 108