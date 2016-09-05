KIXS FM 108

Start Your Engines Giveaway
Enter the Start Your Engines Giveaway for your chance to win two tickets to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Pit passes, Cowboy 300 for the race April 6th-9th, 2017 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Carrie Underwood was joined by her son, Isaiah, during a recent workout at the gym.
It was a heated night of battle rounds on Monday's (March 20) episode of The Voice, with four of Blake Shelton's team members going head to head to remain on the show.
Every weekday morning at 9:35 be sure you tune in for the Texas Two Step. It features back to back songs from the hottest Texas Country artist and Local up and coming artist as well...
Brad Paisley slipped a cover of Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" into his live show on March 18, the day of Berry's death.
Willie Nelson is not "deathly ill" despite published reports to the contrary, his publicist says, insisting that the country legend is "perfectly fine."
The deaths in country music so far in 2017 have included influential songwriters, a legendary drummer and more.
Garth Brooks got to hear his single on the radio for the very first time while backstage at SXSW 2017.
The wait is over, The Texas Mile is finally here at the Victoria Regional Airport this weekend. This is the most recognized 1-Mile Top Speed Racing event in the world and it’s here...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released a brand-new single, called "Speak to a Girl."
Justin Moore remembers hearing his music on the radio for the first time.
It’s a milestone year for Faith Hill. The singer turns 50 in September, but it doesn’t faze her. She feels that if she stresses about it, it’ll send the wrong message to her daughters.