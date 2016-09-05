KIXS FM 108

We're committed to helping our troops and their families at home. Join us in helping those to whom we all owe our deepest gratitude.

It’s a milestone year for Faith Hill. The singer turns 50 in September, but it doesn’t faze her. She feels that if she stresses about it, it’ll send the wrong message to her daughters.

The wait is over, The Texas Mile is finally here at the Victoria Regional Airport this weekend. This is the most recognized 1-Mile Top Speed Racing event in the world and it’s here...

Garth Brooks got to hear his single on the radio for the very first time while backstage at SXSW 2017.

The deaths in country music so far in 2017 have included influential songwriters, a legendary drummer and more.

Willie Nelson is not "deathly ill" despite published reports to the contrary, his publicist says, insisting that the country legend is "perfectly fine."

Every weekday morning at 9:35 be sure you tune in for the Texas Two Step. It features back to back songs from the hottest Texas Country artist and Local up and coming artist as well...

It was a heated night of battle rounds on Monday's (March 20) episode of The Voice, with four of Blake Shelton's team members going head to head to remain on the show.

